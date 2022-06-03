Rochester Red Wings roll past Bisons, 6-1

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill has issued a proclamation honoring 60 young men from the city who landed on the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day invasion 78 years ago. They were seniors at Auburn High School who were drafted in March 1943. They reported to Fort Niagara to begin their service and were assigned to the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion. The Battalion was among the first units to set foot on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. They became known as the Auburn Boys.

