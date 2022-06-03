ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Red Wings roll past Bisons, 6-1

By Kyle Evans
 4 days ago

The Rochester Red Wings rolled past the Buffalo Bisons, 6-1, on Thursday night at Frontier Field. The six-game series is now even at a game apiece. Jackson Tetreault...

Syracuse Mets fall short at Worcester

The Syracuse Mets battled back from a 6-1 deficit and eventually tied the game before the Worcester Red Sox walked it off, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Dominic Smith crushed a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth before Roberto Ramos smacked a walk-off double in the bottom of the frame to give Worcester the victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
INSIDE THE FLX: Justin Spelman’s Eagle Scout project at Overacker Cemetery in Middlesex (podcast)

In this episode, we visit on location with Eagle Scout candidate Justin Spelman of Troop 55 in Bloomfield. His grandfather is buried in Overacker Cemetery in Middlesex. He supervised a work crew that built a stone seating area with a lighted flagpole at the cemetery on Route 364 in Middlesex. We talked about his Scouting experience and what it will bring to his adult life.
MIDDLESEX, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Clay, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Mayor Quill honors “Auburn Boys” who landed at Normandy on D-Day

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill has issued a proclamation honoring 60 young men from the city who landed on the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day invasion 78 years ago. They were seniors at Auburn High School who were drafted in March 1943. They reported to Fort Niagara to begin their service and were assigned to the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion. The Battalion was among the first units to set foot on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. They became known as the Auburn Boys.
AUBURN, NY
Rochester man arrested for grand larceny

Police took a Rochester man into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested William Beeley Jr., 25, of Rochester on a warrant for grand larceny. Upon investigation, it was determined that Beeley Jr., entered a Saltonstall Street home and stole several items.
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Stephen Strasburg
Seneca Falls man arrested for criminal mischief

Police took a Seneca Falls man into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jordan T. Cain, 31, of Seneca Falls on an active bench warrant out of Ontario County. Following investigation into an unrelated incident, a warrant check was performed...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest of Canandaigua man

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Zachary Eddinger, 42, of Canandaigua for driving while intoxicated. Eddinger was initially stopped for a traffic violation which occurred on Lakeshore Drive. Upon investigation, it was determined Eddinger had...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Canandaigua teenagers arrested for possession of alcohol

Two Canandaigua teenagers were charged with possession of alcohol. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Callum Outhouse, 18, and Chloe Mansfield, 18 of Canandaigua for possession of alcohol under the age of 21. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Outhouse and Mansfield were in...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Steuben County holds 66th Dairy Festival

The sun warmed the crisp air Saturday as thousands lined Liberty Street in Bath to mark the importance of the dairy industry in Steuben County, marking the 66th year of the Dairy Festival. The Big Blue Band of Haverling High School led local six bands as the parade featured dozens...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Canandaigua woman violates order of protection

Police say a Canandaigua woman was arrested following a trespass complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Elaine A. Mulheron, 57, of Canandaigua for criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. It was determined that Mulheron entered the residence of a subject who had an active stay...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Waterloo man charged with DWI

A Waterloo man was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a news release, State Police from Waterloo arrested Thomas R. Lapp, 36, of Waterloo for driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. State Police responded to an incident on Knauss Road in the Town of Fayette. Upon investigation,...
WATERLOO, NY
