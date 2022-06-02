ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California bank robbery suspect killed in police shootout

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Bernardino when he opened fire on sheriff's deputies after a chase, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies received a report of an attempted burglary at a closed bank in Grand Terrace and then got a report of a bank being robbed in neighboring Colton, sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told KNBC-TV.

Coloton police spotted his car and began a chase that ended in downtown San Bernardino after authorities laid out a spike strip and the fleeing car crashed into a county utility vehicle, although the utility workers weren’t hurt, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Colton officers tried to approach the man when he opened fire with a rifle and they shot back, killing him, authorities said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Nobody else was injured, authorities said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

