Little Rock public meetings seek input on bond projects

By Chris Counts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock held the first of many public meetings Thursday night, seeking public input on the best way to allocate funds for capital improvements.

Last month, the city board of directors approved a special election to be held August 9.

Voters will be asked six different questions regarding bonds for capital improvements, which are already funded by an existing three-mill property tax.

Robert Walker attended Thursday night’s meeting at Dunbar Community Center and believes street improvements are a top priority, especially near West Capital Avenue.

“There’s also no protection between Cedar and Pine anymore,” Walker said. “There’s no physical barriers to keep traffic from hitting somebody.”

The bonds cover street improvements, drainage issues and fire apparatus, improving city parks and the Port of Little Rock, as well as a new district courts facility.

The next public meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 6 at the Southwest Community Center on Baseline Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

