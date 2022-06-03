Graffiti on I-630 stretch not yet removed after more than a month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last month, KARK reported on a growing graffiti problem on Little Rock buildings and I-630. Since that time, ARDOT crews have cleaned many areas in the city, but a stretch near the Mississippi Ave. exit remains full of graffiti.
Dewey Gentry has lived in a home nearby for nearly 50 years.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes,” Gentry said. “The interstate was not here at the time.”
Gentry said he first noticed the graffiti while on a walk, and his reaction was confusion rather than being bothered.
“It’s been kind of a mystery to people in the neighborhood as to how it could’ve been done,” Gentry said.ARDOT: Graffiti problem worsens near I-630 in Little Rock
ARDOT could not provide any new details Thursday. Last month, a spokesperson said crews continue to clean graffiti off only for taggers to return and vandalize the same areas again. The result has been costly and time-consuming.
“We can’t be everywhere. We can’t see everything,” said ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker. “Help from the public is always welcomed.”
Gentry said people have a simple question: how could somebody get up there and do this without being caught?
