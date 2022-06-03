ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Operation White Stork delivers supplies, hope to Ukraine as conflict nears 100 days

By Kevin Doellman, Mike Lowe
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

A retired U.S. Marine from the Chicago-area has been working in Ukraine since the start of the war to deliver medical supplies and evacuate vulnerable people, as brutal conflict grinds toward 100 days.

William McNulty, 45, founded Operation White Stork , named after the national bird of Ukraine, as a humanitarian organization designed to address two major needs in the hardest hit areas of Ukraine.

“I just thought this was an unjust invasion,” McNulty said. “I wanted to be part of the solution and wanted to help.”

The graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette has some highly specialized skills to be able to assist in a war zone. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps splitting time between infantry and intelligence units.  When he retired from active duty, he founded Team Rubicon , a humanitarian organization that assists in disaster relief across the United States around the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpvSM_0fyzEnDc00

When the Russian troops attacked Ukraine, McNulty made a few calls to his network of military veterans, operations managers, and logistics specialists. Within days, he was loading up people in vans, busses and trains to bring them to safety.

“They’re just looking for somewhere to rest, for people they don’t know to trust,” McNulty said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x79Fn_0fyzEnDc00
William while at Loyola Academy

So far Operation White Stork has helped evacuate more than 23,000 people.  Once they arrive across the border in Poland, the evacuees are given a free 30-night stay in an AirBNB.

Operation White Stork has also delivered more than 16,000 Individual First Aid Kits, of IFAKs, to soldiers engaged in combat.  The IFAKs are especially outfitted with tourniquets and blood clotting bandages, to provide lifesaving care for those who are gravely wounded.

“They are actively in the fight to defend their land against these Russian invaders,” McNulty said. “It became clear they did not have the proper type of medical kit to control hemorrhages and massive bleeding if they were to get hit by the Russians.”

The kits from Operation White Stork have been credited by Ukranian Military leaders with saving at least two soldiers’ lives, so far.

McNulty and his team are trying to raise $1 million to continue their all-volunteer efforts.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7L2l_0fyzEnDc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMzTd_0fyzEnDc00

“The messed-up thing about this war is it’s a war run on donations,” he said. “Ukrainians don’t have the financial wherewithal to provide all these types of kits and equipment, that’s why you see the United States military providing artillery and javelin missiles, but there’s only so much that nation-states can do.”

He is urging the American public to continue to focus on the War, even as other major stories like mass shootings, inflation, and political issues compete for the nation’s attention.

“The need people to keep Ukraine front-and-center,” McNulty said. “I understand that here in the United States we have inflation, high gas prices. I know people are being hit in the pocketbook and I know it’s causing a lot of us to focus on the problems here at home, and I get that. I believe that this is a ‘never again’ moment. If ‘never again’ truly means anything, if it’s not just a platitude, we need to help Ukraine stop Russia from destroying their culture and wiping out their people. Because I agree with President Biden, this is genocide.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Wilmette, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#White Stork#Operation White#Veteran#Loyola Academy#Marine Corps#Russian
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
CNBC

Pro-Moscow Kherson official sees decision 'toward next year' on joining Russia; Kremlin forces advance in the east of Ukraine

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified its calls for longer-range weaponry from the West to help it fight back in the Donbas region.
POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy