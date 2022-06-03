10 Scotties celebrate college commitments

The City of Albany and Albany Parking Authority are holding Dad Fest, an event to celebrate dad on Father's Day. The event is set for June 19 at the Washington Park Parade Grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Teenage refugees in the United States of America go through all the typical identity formation of other kids their age, with the added challenge of navigating language and cultural differences. One Afghan refugee in Albany followed his wrestling passion to find his home.
What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's latest Storm Tracker Forecast, sunshine will rule with occasional high clouds today, with temperatures warming up close to 80 degrees around the Capital Region.
Rock Hill Bakehouse and Cafe has seen its share of change in the last few years. The changes may as well have started on opening day: Shortly after opening the restaurant and bakery as a consolidation of two separate storefronts, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A new playground has opened in Greenfield-- and it's made entirely of recycled ocean waste and fishing nets. Greenfield was the first in the country to purchase and install this new product from playground manufacturer Kompan.
