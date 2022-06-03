ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trent Woods woman photographs black bear crossing road

By Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENT WOODS, Craven County — This black bear was...

wcti12.com

neusenews.com

Olde Kinston Gazette: Shells by the Sea, a tradition continues

The local folks at Indian Beach laughed when Detroit native Allen Armstrong and his wife Nancy began selling seashells out of the four-room house where he rented sailboats to people camping out on the Salter Path beaches in the early 1970s. That was before highway 58 cut through the quiet...
KINSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Christie Palmer of Elizabeth City, May 28

Christie Nicole Hill Palmer of Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Christie was born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 3, 1976 to Carroll Wayne Hill and Brenda Louise Jordan Hill. She is survived by two sisters; Ann Twine (David) of South Mills, NC...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
#Black Bear#Animals
cbs17

Boaters upping safety measures after 14-year-old dies in Wilson reservoir

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Community members around the Buckhorn Reservoir were grieving the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead after being thrown from a boat on Sunday. “Devastating, just devastating,” Karen Gabbard who lives near the reservoir said. “My friend texted me and told me, because...
WILSON, NC
wcti12.com

Deputies looking for missing teen last seen in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Xavier Green has been located and returned to his family. Law officials released the information about the teen's return Monday night around 10:15 PM. Deputies in eastern North Carolina are looking for a missing teen.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Raw video: fire erupts from Mill Creek Apartments

Search is underway for offender who escaped confinement. Former principal says she investigated complaints against former NHCS teacher, testimony in question as civil trial approaches. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |. Live to VOD, 6pmFormer principal says she investigated complaints against former NHCS teacher, testimony in question...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One person rescued from fire at Mill Creek Apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials are fighting a fire at Mill Creek Apartments in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say the call came in around 6:22 pm. One person was rescued from the fire and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They are expected to be okay. Patrick Avenue...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen, 13, last seen on Thursday

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies in eastern North Carolina are looking for a missing young teen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Essence Cox, 13, was last seen on Thursday and may be in the West Greenville area. She is 5’10”, 185 pounds with brown/red hair and brown...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Crews recovered body of missing boater in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater in Lake Waccamaw. According to NC State Park Officials, a 33-year-old male went missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve a 9-year-old boy floating away on a tube. They say he was not wearing...
cbs17

Raleigh family gets help, tracks down stolen 34-foot camper days after it was swiped

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family says their 34-foot camper that was stolen last weekend is home Sunday thanks to a lot of help from the community. Last Tuesday, Kalan Browne posted surveillance video on social media of a white truck with black ladder racks pulling out of a gated lot with the family’s camper, and she asked everyone to keep an eye out.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Road work begins for several counties in the East

EASTERN CAROLINA (WITN)—Two railroads in Beaufort County are undergoing repairs starting Monday. Because of the work, The Department of Transportation will need to close two roads to get the work done. From 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm Tuesday, Asbury Church Road near Whootentown Road will be closed. On Wednesday...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fifth rabid raccoon of year found in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed Monday that a raccoon located within Lenoir County had tested positive for rabies. It’s the fifth raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within Lenoir County. The most recently identified raccoon was located in the northern part of the county, […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies after rescuing child at Lake Waccamaw State Park

LAKE WACCAMAW (WWAY) — A man was found dead at Lake Waccamaw Saturday afternoon after jumping in the water to save his child. According to a spokesperson with NC State Parks, a 9-year-old boy was on a tube pulled by a boat when it became detached. His father then jumped into the water to rescue him.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

