Voters will have a chance to choose all seven Rockford School Board members on the April 2023 ballot. They should consider people who will continue the current board’s stable and strong leadership. The board has focused on the right things — from investing in early childhood education, to building a foundation in college and career readiness, to updating facilities and holding the line on the tax levy. Read more in June's Voice column.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO