With the average price of regular gas reaching north of $5 per gallon in Michigan, experts advise drivers to take some measures to improve their fuel efficiency. According to AAA, the state's average for a gallon of regular gas was an all-time high of $5.057 as of June 6, higher than the national average of $4.865 and more than $2 higher than a year ago.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO