ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jarvis Landry is what Dennis Allen expected him to be

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Icz7a_0fyzDo4800

METAIRIE, LA. – Jarvis Landry is practicing with the Saints for the first time at OTAs. The veteran wide receiver showed consistency in his routes, but what stood out the most is his confidence.

“He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like. I think he’s really good at transitioning in and out of the route and at the top of the routes. He understands how to get open. He also understands how to make plays with the ball. I think he was a really good addition to our team. I’m anxious to get going with him,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home. To be around the culture that’s already been set here in New Orleans. The leadership that’s here already. I’m just getting my feet back under me. Trying to get an understanding of the playbook so I can play a little bit faster. Those things come with reps. We’ve got a couple of weeks here before we close out and then, that continues onto training camp and the season. So I’ll be ready,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The identity of the Black and Gold’s offense has yet to develop because it is still early. The Saints will have a better idea once training camp rolls around in two months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Orleans Saints#The Black And Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy