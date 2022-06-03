Storm in the Gulf forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex

Florida’s frequent every day COVID-19 situations climbed one different 11% beforehand week — the tenth consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one different 21% over the an identical seven-day interval of Could 21-27. Meaning 10 counties, containing nearly half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” group ranges of COVID-19, primarily based on federal suggestions. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends that residents placed on masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Seaside, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
