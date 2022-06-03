Luther Softball wins 1st sectional title in program history

C-FC’s Wesley Pronschinske was one of many local athletes who reached podium at WIAA State Track & Field Saturday in La Crosse. Pronschinske took third in the D3 boys 3200 run with a time of 9:30.4. Other notable finishes are below. Check out our website for more on the...
Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler cleared 10 feet and 9 inches in the pole vault at WIAA Division 2 State Track & Field to take fourth place in Division 2. The winning height was 11 feet and 3 inches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
West Salem brothers Jack and Kyle Hehli have been unstoppable leading up to WIAA Individual State Tennis, and they stopped unstoppable Saturday afternoon by winning the Division 2 Doubles State title. Senior Jack and freshman Kyle bring home West Salem’s first-ever State title in tennis, beating the two-seed from Brookfield...
Seth Bunders has only been at Wauzeka-Steuben for around a year, but at his first State Track Meet, he took home a silver medal in the 400-meter dash. Bunders finished the race at 50.19 seconds which is believed to be a personal best and a new school record. COPYRIGHT 2022...
La Crosse Logan’s Julie Yang, Kalli Knoble, Aaliyah Hamilton, and Lauren Jarrett came into the finals of the D2 4×1 relay with the fastest qualifying time and left the finals with a gold medal on Saturday. The group ran the 4×100 meter relay in 49.72 seconds. COPYRIGHT...
Mauston junior Brie Eckerman came in as the second seed for the 100 hurdle finals, but she had sights set on gold. A 15.63 second finish for Eckerman as she takes gold for the Golden Eagles. She would later take silver in the 300 hurdles. G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe finished...
Saturday’s Forecast High: 65F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 55F…. I don’t think either day this weekend will be an all-day rain, but expect the chance for periodic showers both days. In fact, some forecast models have been shifting the greater rain chances for today farther south. With that said, I’d still have the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans… just in case. The lightning threat for today is low, but there could be a few t-storms in spots tonight and Sunday.
Comments / 0