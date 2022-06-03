ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Centennial, DC-G, Des Moines Christian make soccer title games

By Mark Freund
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0eav_0fyzDOJM00

DES MOINES — Another day of high drama unfolded at Cownie Park in Des Moines, and when the dust settled, three Central Iowa teams found themselves in state championship games.

In Class 3A, Centennial beat defending champion Valley, and Ankeny lost a heartbreaker to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

In Class 2A, Dallas Center-Grimes advanced, while Norwalk fell. Des Moines Christian won in Class 1A, while Nevada was knocked out by defending champion Davenport Assumption.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Climbing walls, interactive soccer court coming to Des Moines park

DES MOINES – Many people may not recognize Cohen Park, but once construction finishes on the new amenitities Des Moines Parks and Recreation as planned, that may change. The city plans too add two 12-foot boulders for the people to climb on as well as an interactive sport court with a Sutu Wall, an interactive […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Team Iowa heads to Orlando for Special Olympics USA games

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Special Olympics Iowa team are on their to the 2022 Special Olympics US games in Orlando, Florida. The team departed the Des Moines International Airport Saturday morning to cheers from fans, family, and friends. Team Iowa will be competing in 11 of the 19 Olympic-type sports that are offered. Those […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

FaceOff: Murray, Green, Otz, The Match

It was a big week of college basketball news. Kris Murray is returning to Iowa, AJ Green is staying in the NBA Draft and TJ Otzelberger secured a contract extension at Iowa State. John Sears and Mark Freund talk about those topics, plus, “The Match”.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Cuts make History a thing of the past at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Earlier this year the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University announced an effort to reimagine the college in light of a deficit of over $11 million dollars. When the decision was announced, Beate Schmittman, Dean of the College, issued this statement: “Since enrollment started to decline at Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
WHO 13

ISU’s Otzelberger gets extension, raise after Sweet 16 season

AMES, IOWA — After just one season leading the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team, T.J. Otzelberger has already earned a raise and an extension thanks to his team’s record turnaround. After going winless in the Big 12 the prior season, the 2021-2022 Cyclones earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and rode two […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Pro and amateur golfers unite for Principal Charity Classic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic began on Wednesday with the annual Pro-Am event. It’s a chance for regular golfers to see the pros. Also a chance to see Larry the Cable Guy paired with Fred  Hoiberg. Around the putting green, a number of PGA professional golfers could be seen working on getting […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Swim season starts in central Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While some metro pools are struggling to open this season due to staffing shortages, over in West Des Moines, they were able to kick off their Memorial Day Weekend with a splash.  Holiday Park and Valley View Aquatic Center both opened on Saturday. Park supervisors tell us that they were able […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Impossible putting at Iowa Girls’ State Golf Tournament

ADEL, IOWA — When the Iowa Girls’ State Golf tournament wrapped up on Friday in Adel, the course saved the worst for last. Golfers faced a nearly impossible putt on the 18th green, with the hole location on a slope coupled with high winds. A WHO 13 camera caught some of the worst the hole […]
ADEL, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WHO 13

Raise and contract extension for ISU’s Otzelberger

After one of the most impressive turnarounds in NCAA basketball history, and a Sweet Sixteen, Iowa State has rewarded men’s head coach T.J. Otzelberger with a sizable raise and contract extension of one additonal year. Otzelberger’s contract now runs through June 30, 2027. His guaranteed compensation climbs from $700,000 to $1.2 million, but the total […]
WHO 13

Athene Bridge to link 2 West Des Moines parks over Raccoon River

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A planned bridge that would link two popular West Des Moines parks by spanning the Raccoon River has a name and a capital campaign to boost fundraising. On Saturday, West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble announced the bridge connecting Raccoon River and Walnut Wood State parks will be called the […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Community reacts to deadly Ames church shooting

AMES, Iowa- As more information continues to come out on last night’s shooting in Ames, it is now known that the two victims Eden Montang, 21, and Vivian Flores, 22, were students at Iowa State University. Students and faculty at ISU are feeling many emotions after what happened last night and warn that there really […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Soccer#Dallas Center Grimes#Davenport Assumption#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

West Des Moines schools finishing safety updates this summer

DES MOINES – West Des Moines Community Schools has been updating its schools’ main entrances to be more secure since 2018. This summer the district will finish updating Valley Southwoods High School and Stillwell Junior High School which are the last two schools the district has yet to update. The updated main entrances have multiple […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools’ interim superintendent takes over early

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matt Smith is starting his new job as interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools a little early. Tuesday night, the Des Moines School Board amended his contract, making him interim superintendent effective June 1. Smith has been with the district since 2010 when he started as North High School’s principal […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Gold Star Museum welcomes Memorial Day crowds

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The annual tradition of inviting the public out to Camp Dodge on Memorial Day has been re-started. After a number of years of being hosted by WHO radio’s morning team, the early morning open house has resumed.  “What’s really cool about it, is to  see the families coming out here and there […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Officials say two victims and the suspected shooter died in the incident. Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

May 2022 saw drought improvement, below average precipitation

Temperatures and Precipitation Chilly temperatures and rainy weather leaked into the first several days of May in Iowa, but it was quickly replaced with hot and dry weather the second week of the month. Overall there were 12 days with below-average highs and 14 days with above-average highs in Des Moines. That balanced temperatures out […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family. “I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers. Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy