Centennial, DC-G, Des Moines Christian make soccer title games

DES MOINES — Another day of high drama unfolded at Cownie Park in Des Moines, and when the dust settled, three Central Iowa teams found themselves in state championship games.

In Class 3A, Centennial beat defending champion Valley, and Ankeny lost a heartbreaker to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

In Class 2A, Dallas Center-Grimes advanced, while Norwalk fell. Des Moines Christian won in Class 1A, while Nevada was knocked out by defending champion Davenport Assumption.

