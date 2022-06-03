ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster Village center opens

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster village center is now open....

www.wgrz.com

Dunkirk Residents Speaking Out Over Hospital Relocation Plan

DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
County officials to get update on plans for Athenex plant

Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
Coming Summer 2022: Air Buffalo Brings Boutique Apartments to Amherst

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Did you know that Amherst, New York is the busiest town in New York State, outside of the New York metropolitan area?. From students attending one of Western New York’s...
Gas tax cap well received in Niagara County

Niagara County’s new gasoline tax cap went into effect this past Wednesday, along with New York’s statewide gas and diesel tax holiday which will last through December. New York’s policy on gas sales tax brings prices in the state down by at least 16 cents per gallon, and Niagara County’s plan caps the gas sales tax after the first $3 of a purchase.
Groups Hold Rallies to Voice Concerns Over Brooks Memorial Hospital

With the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital up in the air, two groups held rallies Saturday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk to make their voices heard on the issue. Inside the hotel, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors hosted a rally to speak about the importance of health care in rural communities, as well as an urgency to progress with the site of a new Brooks Hospital on East Main Street in Fredonia. Brooks-TLC Board President Chris Lanski says a number of factors have delayed progress on the building project...
DOD Announces New Programs

JAMESTOWN – The department of development has brought forward two new programs to use American Rescue Plan Act monies to help homeowners and businesses. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk tells us that one of the programs, the Roof, Sewer Lateral and Water Line Replacement Grant (RSLWLR) plans on providing financial assistance of up to 25,000 dollars to eligible homeowners for repairs.
County Lawmakers Pass Motion for Juneteenth Day

The Chautauqua County Legislature recently passed a motion making June 19th "Juneteenth Day" in the county. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. While slaves in the U.S. were emancipated almost two years earlier, they weren't finally freed in Texas until June 19, 1865. Celebrations will be held this June 19th in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Fredonia Democrat Susan Parker highlighted the importance of Juneteenth during the legislature's monthly meeting in May...
Sold Out: Park Meadow Place

The last unit at Park Meadow Place in North Buffalo sold this week. Ogiony Development and Jeff Bochiechio developed the four-unit townhouse development located at the corner of Delaware and Bedford avenues. Exteriors feature stucco and stone in traditional Tudor style. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA designed the project. Bochiechio made...
New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.

