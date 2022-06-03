Lancaster Village center opens

DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
CLARENCE, N.Y. — For the second time in the last five years, Russell Salvatore Jr. will develop a mixed-use apartment project in Clarence. Salvatore, grandson of restaurateur Russell Salvatore, is proposing a $5 million development on a vacant 2.6-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Main Street and Winding Lane to be anchored with 21 market-rate apartments.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last year, 36 students taking part in the Erie 1 BOCES' building trades program have been working tirelessly constructing their final project. "This is the final goal. They've made this house completely on their own," said Chris Burgio, the teacher in charge of...
Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
Niagara County’s new gasoline tax cap went into effect this past Wednesday, along with New York’s statewide gas and diesel tax holiday which will last through December. New York’s policy on gas sales tax brings prices in the state down by at least 16 cents per gallon, and Niagara County’s plan caps the gas sales tax after the first $3 of a purchase.
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is the ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ and the Parks family from the Town of Niagara take that title to heart. Sunday, the family hosted their community for a unity event, after they were victims of a hate crime just weeks ago. Johnny Parks has lived on John Street in the […]
With the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital up in the air, two groups held rallies Saturday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk to make their voices heard on the issue. Inside the hotel, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors hosted a rally to speak about the importance of health care in rural communities, as well as an urgency to progress with the site of a new Brooks Hospital on East Main Street in Fredonia. Brooks-TLC Board President Chris Lanski says a number of factors have delayed progress on the building project...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For almost three weeks now Buffalo has been coming together to help those impacted by the mass shooting at Tops market. That includes through food distributions like this one hosted Friday by the Buffalo Dream Center. It has been serving the community for the past 25...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several people are calling for the City of Buffalo to fix the issues with elevated street parking in Allentown. A server at Don Tequila, Madison Ortiz, says she's fed up with the elevated street parking between Allen and Franklin Streets. “The elevation and the placement...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People and businesses from across the country have donated more than $6 million in the three weeks since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others at Tops Friendly Markets. More than $3 million was designated specifically for helping address the short- and long-term needs of the victims and their families.
JAMESTOWN – The department of development has brought forward two new programs to use American Rescue Plan Act monies to help homeowners and businesses. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk tells us that one of the programs, the Roof, Sewer Lateral and Water Line Replacement Grant (RSLWLR) plans on providing financial assistance of up to 25,000 dollars to eligible homeowners for repairs.
If you dream about heading out to the woods and being lost on your own land and away from the city life, there is a massive log cabin that is up for sale that will give you all of that and so much more. Currently listed on Zillow for $750,000,...
The Chautauqua County Legislature recently passed a motion making June 19th "Juneteenth Day" in the county. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. While slaves in the U.S. were emancipated almost two years earlier, they weren't finally freed in Texas until June 19, 1865. Celebrations will be held this June 19th in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Fredonia Democrat Susan Parker highlighted the importance of Juneteenth during the legislature's monthly meeting in May...
The last unit at Park Meadow Place in North Buffalo sold this week. Ogiony Development and Jeff Bochiechio developed the four-unit townhouse development located at the corner of Delaware and Bedford avenues. Exteriors feature stucco and stone in traditional Tudor style. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA designed the project. Bochiechio made...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has closed on his purchase of a vacant Riverside plant where sewing machines were once made. Through his Jemal’s King Sewing LLC affiliate, Jemal paid $120,000 for the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant at 308 Crowley Ave., according to a filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A major turnaround is apparently in the works for a major retail center here in Western New York. That is because of a new loan extension for the owners of the Walden Galleria and some other encouraging economic developments for the mall in Cheektowaga. There are...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Close to 1,200 people were at the convention center to take the Buffalo firefighters entry exam Saturday morning. Recruitment started in March, and they wanted to make sure it was a diverse group. From the exam, an eligible list will be adopted of candidates to move forward in the process.
If there is one thing we know very well here in Western New York it is snow. And we do get a lot of it, even in the summertime. Sure when the weather warms up, it is not the traditional snow that is cold and wet covering Western New York but it is another kind of white stuff. The Cottonwood seed.
The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
