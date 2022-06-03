4 in custody & 1 injured in shooting

Medical personnel say the quick application of first aid by a Rochester Police officer likely saved a shooting victim's life. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street Sunday night around 11 p.m. for a report of a man shot. Investigators found a 34-year-old man with a wound to his lower body. Officers quickly applied a tourniquet to the wounded limb. The victim was taken to Strong, where Emergency Department staff confirmed the tourniquet likely saved the victim. He is in stable condition this morning. There are no suspects in custody.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO