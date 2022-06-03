ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

4 in custody & 1 injured in shooting

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people are in custody after a...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Police investigating LaSalle homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Saturday night killed one man. Police responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 11:15 p.m. on June 4. The 26-year-old victim was being treated in the emergency room. Officers were able to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Beating Victim Dies of Injuries in April Attack

Rochester police say a man who had been hospitalized since he was attacked April 18 has died at the hospital. Police say 65-year-old Gerald Irvin was the victim of an unprovoked attack as he was walking along North Clinton Avenue, near Evergreen Street. He was knocked to the ground and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 found dead in Fernwood Avenue drug overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman were found dead Monday in Rochester. Police suspect they were victims of a drug overdose. According to investigators, officers were called to Fernwood Avenue around 3:40 Monday afternoon for the report of a suspicious condition. They found a loose dog wandering a property with the front door […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed in Upper Falls neighborhood in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police says a 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area of Siebert Place for the report of a person shot around 8 p.m. They found Angel Alvalle, a city resident, who was shot at least once in the torso area. He was taken to URMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ecmc
iheart.com

RPD Officer Saves Shooting Victim's Life

Medical personnel say the quick application of first aid by a Rochester Police officer likely saved a shooting victim's life. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street Sunday night around 11 p.m. for a report of a man shot. Investigators found a 34-year-old man with a wound to his lower body. Officers quickly applied a tourniquet to the wounded limb. The victim was taken to Strong, where Emergency Department staff confirmed the tourniquet likely saved the victim. He is in stable condition this morning. There are no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide on Siebert Pl.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a fatal shooting Saturday evening on Siebert Place in Rochester. Officers say the victim had been shot at least one time in his torso area. He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving. Officers identified the victim as 51-year-old […]
ROCHESTER, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed in Tractor Accident in McKean

An accident involving a tractor Sunday afternoon in McKean Township has led to a death. A man lost his life when he was crushed under the brush hog of his tractor, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. The accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at 4400 Dunn Valley...
MCKEAN, PA
wesb.com

PSP Trooper Hits Port Allegany Man Lying in Street

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man struck and injured by a trooper on Mill Street in Port Allegany Friday. At 2:14 AM, A trooper driving down East Mill Street struck a man lying in the middle of the travel lane. The man was taken for medical treatment and the...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy