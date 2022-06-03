ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY5Sx_0fyzDFMp00

June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child.

Watt and Ohai, who is a professional soccer player, each took to social media and shared multiple photos in celebration of the pregnancy. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is holding her baby bump in a brown dress.

In another photo, Ohai is sitting on Watt's lap while he places his hand over her belly. In the caption, Watt wrote: "Could not be more excited."

Ohai's caption, meanwhile, included the expected due date (October 2022) and a white heart emoji.

The couple's announcement comes just over two years after they tied the knot in the Bahamas back in February 2020. The tropical wedding came about nine months after Watt proposed to Ohai.

Watt and Ohai had been dating for several years before he proposed. They were first introduced by Watt's former teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan.

The 33-year-old Watt, who has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, played for the Houston Texans in his first 10 seasons in the league. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in March 2021.

Ohai is a star forward for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

