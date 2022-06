The 2022 California Triathlon set for this weekend at New Melones Lake in Angels Camp has been canceled due to low water levels at the lake. “We were hoping that snow runoff would increase the level similar to Folsom Lake and others around the area but unfortunately this did not occur to allow for the event venue to have sufficient water,” the event said on its website. “All participants that were registered in the event will be deferred to 2023.”

