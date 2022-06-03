ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: June 2, 2022

northcountydailystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is going to be a busy month in Carlsbad. Here’s a rundown of what’s...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

recordgazette.net

County invests in Pass area’s infrastructure

Guests at the PassEDA’s Tuesday morning, May 31, visitation by County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont got a rundown of some of the projects being overseen by county departments in transportation, planning, and flood control and water conservation. The nonprofit PassEDA, or Pass Economic...
CABAZON, CA
inewsource

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Summer Camps
kusi.com

Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

