Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: June 2, 2022

On a one-acre dirt lot in Escondido, sits a 2,000-square-foot home surrounded by several RVs, trailer coaches, pickup trucks and old cars. Chairs, lawn ornaments and a grill take up the only section of grass in front of the house, and a “Trump 2020” flag hangs above the front window.
Guests at the PassEDA’s Tuesday morning, May 31, visitation by County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont got a rundown of some of the projects being overseen by county departments in transportation, planning, and flood control and water conservation. The nonprofit PassEDA, or Pass Economic...
The city of Vista is expanding its homeless outreach programs, and it has gotten some help from the state of California. In March, the city accepted a $1.8 million encampment resolution grant from the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). Vista was the only city in San Diego County...
An environmental group said Monday it had sued two major Californian retailers to stop them selling thicker plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable but cannot be recycled in the state. The plaintiff, The Last Beach Cleanup, sued supermarket chains Gelson’s and Stater Bros. Markets on Friday in a...
A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
To understand the struggles some homebuilders go to to acquire land, consider the challenges Trumark Homes faced as it developed 138 homes in two distinct Orange County locations. In Mission Viejo, Trumark is building 91 townhouses and condos on an undeveloped hillside. Meanwhile, six miles west of Irvine, the San...
Travelers on Interstates 5 and 805 who do not intend to go to Mexico will need to exit earlier while the Camino De La Plaza offramp in San Ysidro is closed for upgrades. Caltrans said the “Last USA Exit” will close Monday, June 6, to Thursday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.
On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
Using data from the labor market information firm Emsi Burning Glass, researchers identified some of the fastest-growing, highest-paying occupations in both the San Diego region and across the country.
The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
A county in Northern California has reinstated a mask mandate after hitting a high community level for COVID-19, and Los Angeles County could do the same by the end of the month. Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Oakland is located, issued a mask mandate Friday after...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — June 3 is National Donut Day and some of the nation's best donuts are found right here in San Diego County. Friday, ABC 10News had a chance to check out the two local shops that made it on Yelp's newly published list. “When you come...
June 3 (UPI) -- Crews with a Southern California water district have started installing devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much water. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves communities in western Los Angeles County including Calabasas and Agoura Hills, has installed four water flow restrictors since Wednesday, KABC reported.
Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
