Nine's 'Eddie Everywhere' McGuire is set to return to Channel 10 to host the network's Melbourne Cup coverage

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Eddie McGuire began his career at Channel 10 in the 1980s.

And the sports journalist-turned-TV-executive is set to return to the network where it all began, if industry rumours are to be believed.

The Millionaire Hot Seat presenter, 57, looks set to host 10's Melbourne Cup Carnival coverage next year, reports the Herald Sun.

Homecoming: Sports journalist-turned-TV-executive Eddie McGuire is reportedly set to return to Channel 10 - where he began his career in the 1980s - to host its Melbourne Cup coverage

McGuire was asked about the rumours on Nine's Footy Classified, which he hosts each Wednesday night.

Sportscaster Caroline Wilson asked him point-blank whether he would be fronting the racing coverage this year.

'I've got no comment to make about anything about this,' said McGuire.

Stopping the nation: The Millionaire Hot Seat presenter, 57, looks set to host 10's Melbourne Cup Carnival coverage next year, reports the Herald Sun. (Pictured: the 2021 Melbourne Cup)

When pressed about his potential role, he simply said: 'We'll see what happens.'

It comes after the media personality returned to radio as a regular guest on Neil Mitchell's popular 3AW morning show.

'He is a free agent and a loose cannon. What else could you ask for?' Mitchell told the Herald Sun of McGuire.

Back behind the mic: It comes after the media personality returned to radio as a regular guest on Neil Mitchell's popular 3AW morning show

'Eddie and I have been discussing, arguing, laughing together for probably 30 years, so why don't we put it on air?' he continued.

Mitchell said their fortnightly segment would be called The Ideas Factory.

'It is about ideas,' he explained. 'Eddie is always good for an idea. I usually have a few. We can throw them around and agree or disagree or whatever.'

Mitchell's 3AW show is one of the highest-rated programs on radio.

Excited: 'Eddie and I have been discussing, arguing, laughing together for probably 30 years, so why don't we put it on air,' said Mitchell (pictured)

McGuire wrapped up 11 years on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast in late 2020.

The former Collingwood president said at the time he had been 'hurting for a while' with the weight of the decision to leave radio.

McGuire joined Triple M in 1988 as a young journalist and had been hosting the Hot Breakfast show since 2009.

'Always in the build-up to any announcement like this you convince yourself five times over to keep going, to not go, to keep going, to not go, because you love doing the show, but it has been hurting for a while,' he said.

Flashback: McGuire wrapped up 11 years on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast in 2020

'To be honest, the constant feeling of jet lag you have when you are doing breakfast radio, it compounds the longer you do it, and you also get a bit older.'

McGuire added that his other various personal and professional commitments regularly kept 'massive slabs of [his] diary blocked out', which left him 'tired'.

'So that is where it is at. I'm looking forward to being a bit more relaxed, to be perfectly honest,' he reasoned.

