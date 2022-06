SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse man is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon following a stabbing on Syracuse's northside. At around 1 PM on Monday, June 6th, Syracuse Police responded to the 2300 block of Lodi Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon their arrival, officers located a 67-year-old victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment and an investigation into the incident was opened. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expect to survive, police said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO