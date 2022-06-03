ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last of four homicide victims killed by the same suspect identified

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The unidentified victim in a string of homicides committed by the same man has been identified.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

In April, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began independent homicide investigations that occurred in their respective jurisdictions:

  • April 21 – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the murder of Anthony Moore in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County
  • April 25 – The Pueblo Police Department bean investigating the murder of Manuel Zegarelli on 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue, Pueblo, CO
  • April 25 – Pueblo Police Department began investigating the murder of Vehto Finnell-Vigil in the 100 block of East 24th Street, Pueblo, CO
  • April 25 – The Colorado Springs Police Department began investigating the murder of an unidentified male at Airport Road and Murray Road, Colorado Springs, CO

Through the course of their respective investigations, 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz was identified as being responsible for each of these homicides and arrest warrants were obtained. He was taken into custody on four counts of first degree murder on May 19 and is currently being held at the El Paso County jail.

The remaining unidentified victim was found shot just after 10 a.m. on April 25 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard. He died at the hospital of his injuries on April 30.

CSPD requested the assistance of the community to help identify the victim, and provided a photo from a video surveillance camera.

CSPD said because of the community’s assistance, they were able to identify the victim and notify his family. On June 1, CSPD released the victim’s identity: 22-year-old Diego Martinez of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has ruled this death a homicide.

