Manhattan, KS

K-State track prepares big group for NCAA Championships

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State track and field is sending 17 athletes – ten individuals and two relays – to the NCAA Championships.

The Outdoor NCAA Championships take place June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon at historic Hayward Field.

Six members of the women’s team will make the trip to the Pacific Northwest for individual events. Velecia Williams made the cut in long jump. Tommi Hintnaus will compete in pole vault, Wurrie Njadoe in the 200 meter, Kassidy Johnson in the 800 meter and Shalysa Wray in the 400 meter.

A crew of Njadoe, Wray, O’Shalia Johnson and Alex Ferguson will compete in the women’s 4×400 meter relay. Decathlete Urte Bacianskaite rounds out the competition on the women’s side.

“[Qualifying] is actually really hard,” Bacianskaite said, “There are a lot of good girls from all over the world. I’m just happy to be there in the top 24.”

Four individual men made the cut for Nationals, including two high jumpers – Tejaswin Shankar and Kyle Alcine. Kade McCall will compete in hammer throw and Emil Uhlin in the decathlon.

“I want to be an All-American,” Uhlin said. “I hope for top eight, but top 16 would be very good, too, I guess.”

The men’s 4×400 meter relay qualified with a group of Sean Wilson, Antonio Hanson, Tim Lambert Jr. and Kyle Gale.

Track and Field head coach Cliff Rovelto says if the team competes at the level they have all season, then the success will come with it.

“It works out almost every single year” Rovelto said, “If you put up the same kinds of marks that you put up to qualify for the national meet, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to be an All-American.”

Shankar, a fifth-year senior, is proud of the of the large group heading to the national competition.

“We’re known as ‘High Jump U’ so it would have been crazy had we not qualified any high jumpers,” Shankar said. “To have two multis go, a bunch of relays, sprinters, we’re not known for those events, but to have athletes qualify in those events just shows how far we’ve come in the last few years.”

