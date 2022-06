A 2-year-old girl who was abducted in York County, Pennsylvania, was found safe in Philadelphia early Sunday evening. Police said the girl was inside a vehicle on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township at 3:23 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle was stolen. They also said they were searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection to the girl's disappearance and an Amber Alert was issued.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO