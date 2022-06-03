2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
The shooting occurred outside a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.
I think it’s sad we have stand guard in our churches. People just want to hear the word of God and be a peace for a little bit. Satan really does hate us.
Trustees should be allowed to be armed during church service to protect the congregation.
