Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Southern Lea County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 99 mountains, 110 to 112 Reeves, Loving, and Ward Counties, as well as the Presidio Valley, and 105 to 109 elsewhere. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

