ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

By BEN NUCKOLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlnVz_0fyz7pNU00
1 of 16

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan kept trying to learn from her near-misses in online spelling bees. Recognized for years as one of the best spellers in the English language, she had never taken home a national title.

In the biggest bee of them all, she endured a new series of setbacks, but somehow, at the end, she was still there.

Harini was eliminated, then reinstated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s much-debated multiple-choice vocabulary round. She misspelled four times as Scripps’ most challenging words proved too much for her and Vikram Raju, who also got four wrong in the closing stretch. And then she finally took down Vikram in the bee’s first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker on Thursday night.

Call her spelling’s version of “The Revenant.”

“Harini has been to hell and back with her spelling bee experiences,” said her longtime coach, Grace Walters.

The 14-year-old eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, who competed in the last fully in-person bee three years ago and endured the pandemic to make it back, spelled 22 words correctly during the 90-second spell-off, beating Vikram by seven. The winning word, according to Scripps, was “moorhen,” which means the female of the red grouse, because that was the one that moved her past Vikram. Judges announced at the bee that Harini’s word total was 21, but she was credited with one more after a later video review.

Over the past couple months, the ever-prepared Harini had practiced for the possibility of a lightning round, a format she found uncomfortable.

“When it got introduced last year, I was a bit terrified, to be honest,” Harini said. “I go slow. That’s my thing. I didn’t know how I would fare in that setting.”

Harini, a crowd favorite for her poise and positivity, wins more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. She is the first-ever Scripps champion to be reinstated during the competition. And that was before her four late stumbles.

“I think it would have been really easy for me to get deterred, to get sort of like, ‘Wow, why am I missing so much?’” Harini said. “Really just focusing on the next word and knowing that I’m still in, I think was just a big relief for me.”

She is the fifth Scripps champion to be coached by Walters, a former speller, fellow Texan and student at Rice University who is considering bowing out of the coaching business. Harini also got help from Navneeth Murali, who handed her one of those runner-ups in the 2020 SpellPundit online bee — a consolation prize for the Scripps bee that was canceled because of the pandemic.

It was Walters and Navneeth who rushed to the bee judges, along with Harini’s mom, Priya, as soon as Harini walked off the stage in the vocabulary round, seemingly her most crushing disappointment of all.

“My heart stopped for a second,” Harini said.

Harini defined the word “pullulation” as the nesting of mating birds. Scripps said the correct answer was the swarming of bees. Her supporters made the case to the judges that she’d gotten it right. A few minutes later, head judge Mary Brooks announced the reversal.

“We did a little sleuthing after you finished, which is what our job is, to make sure we’ve made the right decision,” Brooks said. “We (did) a little deep dive in that word and actually the answer you gave to that word is considered correct, so we’re going to reinstate you.”

From there, Harini breezed into the finals against Vikram. They each spelled two words correctly. Then Scripps brought out the toughest words of the night.

Both misspelled. Then Vikram missed again and Harini got “sereh” right, putting her one word away from the title. The word was “drimys,” and she got it wrong.

Two more rounds, two more misspelled words by each, and Scripps brought out the podium and buzzer for the lightning round that all the finalists had practiced for in the mostly empty ballroom hours earlier.

Harini was faster and sharper throughout, and the judges’ final tally confirmed her victory.

“I knew I just had to blurt off the spelling I could think of off the top of my head, and I just had to be a little faster,” said Vikram, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Aurora, Colorado, who hopes to return next year.

Vihaan Sibal, a 13-year-old from McGregor, Texas, finished third and also has another year of eligibility. Saharsh Vuppala, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Bellevue, Washington, was fourth.

The last fully in-person version of the bee had no tiebreaker and ended in an eight-way tie. The bee returned last year in a mostly virtual format, with only 11 finalists gathering in Florida as Zaila Avant-garde became the first Black American champion.

Harini is Indian-American, resuming a trend that’s persisted for two decades — 21 of the past 23 champions have had South Asian heritage.

Another change to this year’s bee: Scripps ended its deal with longtime partner ESPN and produced its own telecast for its networks ION and Bounce, with actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton as host. The transition was bumpy at times, with long and uneven commercial breaks that broke up the action and audio glitches that exposed the inner workings of the broadcast to the in-person crowd.

The bee itself was leaner, with fewer than half the participants it had in 2019 because of sponsors dropping out and the elimination of a wild-card program. And the addition of live vocabulary questions during the semifinals and finals resulted in surprising eliminations.

Harini bowing out on a vocabulary word was briefly the biggest shock of all.

“In the end, it’s all been worth it,” Walters said. “Every second place. Every ding. Every tear. All of it. This is the ending Harini deserves.”

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Comments / 4

DFWM
4d ago

I love spelling bees, congratulations. knowing how to spell and read will take you far in life

Reply
5
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas ranked as one of the most stressed states in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Bellevue, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Mcgregor, TX
AFP

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

The Texas town of Uvalde on Wednesday laid to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week's elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later, leaving their four children orphaned. Compounding the tragedy, Garcia's 50-year-old husband, Joe, died two days later.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mary Brooks
CW33

This is the best bakery in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt

June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said late Thursday that an escaped Texas inmate who has led law enforcement on a nearly monthlong manhunt has been killed by police in a shootout. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it was informed at about 10:30 p.m. that Gonzalo Lopez had been shot dead by police in the city of Jourdanton, which is located about 40 miles south of San Antonio.
JOURDANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Bees#Birds#Ap
San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
People

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Launch Uvalde Relief Fund: 'The Loss Is Tragic'

Matthew McConaughey is continuing to give back to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, after the community was shaken by a school shooting last week. The Academy Award winner, 52, and wife Camila Alves McConaughey announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin Foundation's Uvalde Relief Fund on Thursday, days after Matthew paid a visit to the Robb Elementary School victims' families.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy