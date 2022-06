TRENTON – In addition to a ban on menthol cigarette sales in New Jersey, state lawmakers are considering whether to entirely eliminate tobacco sales at pharmacies. The proposed menthol ban was endorsed by the Assembly Health Committee last Thursday in a party-line vote. But that progress doesn’t guarantee its approval, as a similar bill got that far in 2018 before stalling. Also, the Senate health committee isn’t taking up its version at its meeting today.

