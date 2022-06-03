Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say. Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn. Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO