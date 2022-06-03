ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

By Matt Leighton
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, N.H. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Auburn on Thursday, according to police....

www.wmur.com

Comments / 3

Related
WMUR.com

Female juvenile killed in crash on I-93 in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A female juvenile was killed and a teenage driver hospitalized after a rollover crash early Monday morning on I-93 in Manchester. State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 1 a.m. near exit 6 on I-93 North in Manchester. One vehicle crashed into a guardrail and rolled over, throwing the driver and passenger from the car.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Enfield pedestrian struck and killed

ENFIELD, N.H. — A vehicle hit and killed a person Saturday in Enfield, police said. The Enfield Police Dept. said they responded with fire and EMS to a pedestrian hit by a car around 5:14 p.m. Saturday in the area of LaSalette Shrine on Route 4-A. Police said first...
ENFIELD, NH
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed outside New Hampshire church

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield. Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4. A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t. Police say...
ENFIELD, NH
whdh.com

Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said. Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Auburn#Chance Spinney
whdh.com

Officials ID man found shot to death in NH port-a-potty

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials said they have identified a man found shot to death in a port-a-potty in Windham, New Hampshire last week. Officers responding to West Shore Road for reports of a body in a portable toilet found the man, later identified as Edward Johnson, 37, of Brooklyn, New York. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
WINDHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

One arrested after shots fired, Manchester Police seek more information

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are looking for information relating to a shooting incident on Friday. The incident took place at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 325 Wilson St., after residents reported multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered a parked car that had been struck by...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Rindge road to remain closed for 'extended period' due to crash

RINDGE, N.H. — Police said a road in Rindge will be closed for an extended period of time because of a crash. The crash happened Monday evening on Cathedral Road near Shaw Hill Road. Police have not released any details including information on any injuries. Drivers are asked to...
RINDGE, NH
homenewshere.com

Wilmington man dies following head-on crash

BILLERICA — On Thursday, May 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Billerica Police Department responded to a two car, head-on motor vehicle accident in the area of 570 Boston Road. According to a statement released by the Billerica Police department, both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage. Billerica Fire...
WCAX

Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Vermont man who they say crashed a stolen car in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say they received two reports of a man stealing license plates Friday night. The first was at the Powerhouse Mall parking lot. The second was from a vehicle on Benning Street, where police say the suspect then drove away in a black Volvo.
LEBANON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. woman arrested for DUI after hit-and-run

HOOKSETT, NH — An Allenstown woman was arrested and charged with OUI after hitting a tractor-trailer on Friday morning, Hooksett police announced. Holly Dutton, 38, was arrested after officers responded to the area of West River road following reports of a blue Mitsubishi sedan with lane control issues, according to officials.
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds of bags of fentanyl lost or stolen from Cheshire Medical Center, officials say

CONCORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after state officials say hundreds of bags of fentanyl were either lost or stolen from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. The state has suspended the licenses of multiple hospital staff, including the chief nursing officer. The Office of Professional Licensure and Certification ordered an emergency suspension of the license of Amy Matthews on May 26.
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

22-year-old killed by hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive, driver charged with OUI

BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say. Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn. Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

2 injured during DUI crash in Wells

WELLS — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on East Wells Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to the report, Lyndsey Reed, 20, of Poultney, was traveling east before crossing the center line and colliding with Layla Rostamnezhad, 38, of Wells.
WELLS, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy