CF woman charged with theft of trade secrets from former employer

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with theft of trade secrets from her former employer, PESI Inc.

Mary K. Czech, 48, 15122 61st. Ave., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of theft of trade secrets by taking, using or transferring the secrets. PESI Inc., which is a continuing education company, contends that Czech took trade secret documents by sending them to her private email account, as well as putting data on a portable drive.

Czech is slated to appear in court July 19. If convicted, the maximum penalty is 1 1/2 years in prison.

Czech is the wife of Chippewa Falls attorney David Czech, who also serves as president of the Chippewa Falls School Board, and was re-elected to a three-year term in April. Because of that connection, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell has recused himself of the case. Emily Nelson, a Rusk County assistant district attorney, has been assigned to handle the prosecution. Nelson was in court and unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.

The case has been assigned to Judge Ben Lane. However, in a document filed in Chippewa County Court, a substitute judge has been requested, saying, “it would be difficult for all three Chippewa County judges to appear impartial.”

According to the criminal complaint, PESI Inc.’s executive director contacted the Eau Claire Police Department on Sept. 1, 2020, saying the company has been the victim of a theft of trade secrets. Czech, who was an on-site business development manager, worked for PESI from July 2017 until she was laid off in June 2020. An IT firm did a forensic audit of Czech’s work computer, which showed emails sent to her Hotmail account and “at least two external storage USB devices were connected to (Czech’s) laptop on June 17, 2020,” the criminal complaint reads.

The items copies ranged from PESI performance data on kids programs and seminars to revenue data and marketing quotes.

“PESI spent considerable time and resources to protect its trade secrets,” the criminal complaint reads. “There is no way to measure the potential damages that could result from the use of those secrets. PESI could lose future business without knowing the reason for the loss.”

However, nowhere in the court document does it contend that Czech released or sold the data to another party.

PESI Inc. previously filed a civil lawsuit against Czech in Eau Claire County Court. That is set for a trial in February 2023.

Full disclosure: Leader-Telegram reporter Chris Vetter was represented by David Czech in a prior legal matter.

