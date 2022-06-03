ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Public health director optimistic as area COVID-19 deaths remain low

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — COVID-19 cases and deaths remain low in western Wisconsin, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman is hopeful the worst is in the past.

“Western Wisconsin is similar to the rest of the state. We’ve seen little ups and downs, with few spikes,” Weideman said. “In general, most counties have been at a low to medium risk level. We’ve had a little upticks in hospitalizations. We’ve had a few deaths; I had a call on a death in a couple weeks ago.”

The state’s Department of Health Services reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin in May, up from 10 in April. However, that is a sharp drop from the winter months. In comparison, the 12-county region reported 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March.

Public health directors from across the state, including Weideman, met with Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday in Madison and talked about the epidemic and where things are headed next. Weideman said that as cases in the county have dropped, her agency is still sending out surveys and tracking the positive cases.

“Right now, the COVID cases feel very manageable,” Weideman said. “We are prepared that we may see an uptick in the fall.”

Weideman is upbeat about vaccinations. While first-time vaccinations remain low, many people are coming in to get a third or fourth shot.

“Our clinics have been pretty full,” Weideman said. “We’ve seen a good number of people coming in, and getting boosted, so that’s pretty hopeful.”

The 12 counties combined now have 1,069 virus-related deaths, up from 1,058 on May 1, 1,048 on April 1, 1,014 on March 1, 956 on Feb. 1 and 881 on Jan. 1. There were 472 deaths in those counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.

Statewide, 13,010 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, as the county passed the 13,000 mark over the weekend. Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new cases was 1,601 daily on June 1. That is up from a seven-day average of 1,321 on May 1, DHS records show.

The state’s overall vaccination rate sits at 64.4% of all residents having at least one dose, which is only up 0.1% since May 1, and up just 0.3% since April 1.

