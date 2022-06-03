ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKWKo_0fyz29wC00

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Fifty-seven percent of French people expect President Emmanuel Macron to win a majority in mid-June's parliamentary elections, although the same percentage want Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne removed, according to a survey for RTL radio released on Friday.

The BVA Opinion/Orange/RTL poll, which surveyed 1,002 people from May 31-June 2, added that while 57% did not want Borne to remain as prime minister, 68% did not want rival far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon in the post either.

The poll did not indicate who the French public want to see replacing Borne. It also showed that six out of 10 people could not name their local member of parliament.

The parliamentary elections take place in two rounds of voting on June 12 and June 19. Macron needs a majority to help him push through his planned pro-business reforms.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bosnian Serb leader Dodik says Ukraine war has delayed secession plan

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, June 6 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects have forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia's national institutions, their leader Milorad Dodik said on Monday. In December, the parliament of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic voted to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, in a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own...
POLITICS
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Parliament#French
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia says ban on Lavrov's plane a 'hostile action'

June 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said airspace closures by three eastern European countries which prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from travelling to Serbia were a "hostile action." Countries surrounding Serbia - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

469K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy