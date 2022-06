Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO