Tropical Storm Watch issued for Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Motorists should use extra caution during the peak morning travel period. Target Area: Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A few hours of additional rainfall combined with heavy rain that occurred during the night maintains potential for flooding, especially in prone areas such as highway underpasses. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.75 inches have been reported during the night with an additional 0.5 to 1.0 inch possible through early morning, mainly toward Port Huron. Rainfall rate is expected to diminish while shifting northward after 8 AM. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO