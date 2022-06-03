Severe Weather Statement issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 AND 107 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS TODAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH HIGHER VALUES ANTICIPATED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK AND ON INTO THE WEEKEND The combination of near record high temperatures and high dewpoints will produce increasingly dangerous heat index values in a 100 to 107 degree range for both today and Wednesday. High temperatures and heat index values are expected to rise for the remainder of the week and on through the weekend resulting in an even higher danger risk. Heat advisories will likely be issued by the end of the week. Heat related illnesses and deaths are preventable, and all heat safety precautions should be taken. Stay in air-conditioned locations as much as possible. Wear light colored, lightweight and loose fitting clothes. If outdoors, avoid strenuous activity and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Take frequent breaks from the heat. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles as interior temperatures can reach lethal levels in just a matter of minutes.

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO