Brazoria County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:27:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 AND 107 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS TODAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH HIGHER VALUES ANTICIPATED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK AND ON INTO THE WEEKEND The combination of near record high temperatures and high dewpoints will produce increasingly dangerous heat index values in a 100 to 107 degree range for both today and Wednesday. High temperatures and heat index values are expected to rise for the remainder of the week and on through the weekend resulting in an even higher danger risk. Heat advisories will likely be issued by the end of the week. Heat related illnesses and deaths are preventable, and all heat safety precautions should be taken. Stay in air-conditioned locations as much as possible. Wear light colored, lightweight and loose fitting clothes. If outdoors, avoid strenuous activity and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Take frequent breaks from the heat. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles as interior temperatures can reach lethal levels in just a matter of minutes.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

