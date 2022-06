A Florida man with no flying experience who kept his cool while landing a small plane says “the hand of God” was with him after the pilot collapsed at the controls. Darren Harrison told NBC’s “Today” show that he was relaxing with his feet up in the back of the single-engine Cessna after a fishing trip in the Bahamas when the pilot told him and another passenger: “Guys, I gotta tell you I don’t feel good.”

