AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD families can come to enrollment clinics for support and resources to get their child registered for the 2022-23 school year. Families can come to any one of the more than 20 districtwide enrollment clinics to get help in enrolling their child for any campus for grades Pre-K-12. The clinics are scheduled at locations in north, central and south Austin and are open 2-8 p.m, Monday-Wednesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO