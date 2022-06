Over 60,000 residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties are being asked to reduce their water use through Wednesday. Several pumps are out of service after a power surge at Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority's plant in Okatie. Residents are asked to not use water outside for car washing, irrigation or filling pools and to only wash full loads of clothes at a time.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO