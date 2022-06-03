ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Viruses that were on hiatus during COVID-19 have mysteriously made a return

By Archie Snowden
 4 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life over the past two years, other viruses and infectious diseases were in retreat. Now those viruses have returned — particularly in children.

After two years into the pandemic, and thanks to vaccines and medicines, people and life are starting to return to normal. However, other viruses are starting to make their way back. Folks are asking why these viruses are picking up cases so rapidly and unexpectedly.

As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases six times higher than last year

In recent months, Adenovirus 41 has attacked children under 10 in the form of a rare, but deadly hepatitis strain. The two viruses have never been linked before. health experts are baffled.

“Could it be some post-COVID thing or could it be some dysregulated immune response? Is it something that is always there that we are just picking up? We are studying,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) told News 19.

The virus has invaded cities across the globe.

The same could be said for the outbreak of monkeypox, normally found in Africa but is now an unprecedented outbreak with still no valid explanation as to why.

Alabama is the #1 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

“Monkeypox is endemic in certain parts of the world,” Stubblefield added. “Although it’s rarely seen outside of there and this has been something that has seem to have been seen in several countries including now the U.S.”

Experts believe that the delayed immune response in children is related to viruses being restricted from wearing a mask.

“That is one of the possibilities although that has not been confirmed,” Stubblefield stated. “There is a thought out there that some of these effects that we are seeing, hepatitis being one of them, could potentially be some sort of an abnormal immune response because there is not this sort of reservoir of infections that the children are going through.”

To date, there have been 169 cases of the mysterious hepatitis reported thus far. The first case of monkeypox has been recorded in the South in the state of Georgia. Experts say the virus’s evolution will be determined in the coming weeks.

