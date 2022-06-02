Having fun and winning games: Carefree attitude has Archbishop Hoban back in regional final

When you’re dancing, you don’t notice the distraction.

Archbishop Hoban came into its Division II, Region 6 semifinal Thursday with the same attitude it has had all season.

Because of it, the Knights (21-9) will play Tiffin Columbian (23-4) on Friday with a spot in a state semifinal on the line after an 8-0 win over Sandusky Perkins.

If you’ve followed Hoban this season, you know the Knights will show up to the park ready to have fun.

Sophomore Noah LaFine is Archbishop Hoban's postseason ace in the hole

“It’s just a game really,” center fielder Parker Falkenstien said. “You have to play loose. You’re with your friends. There’s nothing better than that."

Falkenstein helped to get the fun started for the Knights. He was 3-for-4 and delivered the key hit in a four-run first inning. Nate Shimmel (2-for-4, two runs) and Nolan Holmgren (2-for-3, two runs) had RBI singles before Falkenstein's two-run single gave Hoban a 4-0 lead.

“I don’t really think of it as a big game," Falkenstein said. "I just think of it as a regular game. It’s wiffleball in the back yard. You just play.”

Backyard baseball leads to regional showings

That’s the way it’s been all season for the Knights, who find delight in the destination.

There have been some bumps and bruises along the way, but the reigning state champions know as long as you’re having fun, it’s a victory.

“There’s no nerves because we know it’s win or go home,” said Caleb Kepler, who was the winning pitcher against Perkins. “It’s not even on our minds. It’s just baseball.

“It’s a kid’s game. You can’t overcomplicate it. It’s just wiffleball in the back yard. Parker is pretty right there. Shawn Parnell always says you have to be like water. You have to be fluid. If you’re tight, you’re not going to play baseball well. This is the most fun group of guys I’ve been around in the game of baseball. It’s not even close. We’re dancing. We’re living. We’re just moving on to the next day.”

Parnell (2-for-4, run) had a two-run single in the second and the Knights stretched their lead to 6-0.

With Parnell flashing his signature smile to the pitchers, there’s no such thing as a struggle. It’s just pitch and catch with Holmgren behind the plate.

Kepler played catch with Holmgren to the tune of a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and three walks.

The small stuff doesn't matter for Hoban

Not much went wrong for Hoban on Thursday, but when it does, the Knights keep pushing.

Give up a homer. Eh, onto the next pitch.

Fall behind a run. Again, onto the next pitch.

With that attitude, nothing bothers you.

“We expect to be here,” Hoban right fielder Masud Jennings said. “We play tough competition to get here. We overcome challenges and that helps us now.

“There’s no nerves. It’s read and react. You don’t have to worry about mistakes because we’re going to pick each other up.”

Obviously, the Knights have been at this level before, and that helps.

Jennings (2-for-3, two runs) kept Hoban rolling with an RBI single in the third that pushed their advantage to 7-0 and Matt Terzola capped the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.

Tornadoes bring a force to be reckoned with

When the Tornadoes take the field in the regional final, they will know all about the importance of every play as well.

The Tornadoes managed just one hit against Defiance, the No. 1 team in the state, and it was the only hit they needed. Carson Mellot doubled in the only run in the fourth.

Mellot (10-0, 0.29) then shut down the Bulldogs to push Columbian to its first regional semifinal since 1996.

The team is led by Jaden Myers (.440, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs), Brayden Roggow (.490) and Bryce Roggow (.340).

That threesome will try to counter Hoban's Mike Ciavolella (.383, 20 RBIs), Holmgren (.377, 23) and Parnell (.360, 26) and the arm of Noah LaFine (5-2, 3.03 ERA, 53 strikeouts).

“Our approach has been pretty consistent all year long,” Columbian coach Curt Mellot said. “We want to go out there, execute and throw strikes.

“We go about our routines the same way every day. I know it’s coach speak, but we try to take it one game at a time. The kids have bought into the regional final. Our assistant coach [Doug Hartenstein] was part of the 1996 state runner-up. There are little similarities between this team and that one, but we found out early, our process is to win each pitch and win the inning.”

As simple as it sounds, it really is all about the next pitch, the next at-bat and playing station to station baseball at this point.

As the Tornadoes proved, one pitch can make all the difference between waiting until next season and playing another game.

“Our guys have done this before,” Hoban coach Andrew Bonnette said. “They were in this game last year. You could tell there were nerves last year because they weren’t in these situations. We have an awesome senior group and awesome kids here.

“We’ve worked with them all season to figure out when they’re too loose and when they’re not loose enough. We’ve talked 1,000 times about being able to focus and finding that happy medium where you’re having fun. They know what it takes. They play loose, but they’re locked in.”

