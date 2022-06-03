ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Reaction to King Dewey's death from sister in Louisiana

By Hannah Spikes
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ARTHUR — King Dewey's sister, Devin...

kfdm.com

Lisa Raye
3d ago

If you haven't read, don't. my spirit has been dampened with negative thoughts. I know JESUS will exact revenge🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Regina Fontenot
4d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏may his precious soul rest eternal peace with Jehovah God in Jesus Christ holy almighty name amen 🙏

Ariel Williams
3d ago

Lord have mercy on the soul this was not right like why he didn't deserve to be treated like that rest on 😇🙏🙏

theadvocate.com

2022 Louisiana Super Plant title goes to...

Here at the LSU AgCenter, we choose new Louisiana Super Plant selections each fall and spring. Usually, only a particular cultivar or variety of a plant receives this prestigious designation. But this year, we couldn’t pick just one. Salvias are an excellent addition to warm-season landscapes, and with a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former Louisiana Congressman dies Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80. Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.
#Kfdm
Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside

Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Louisiana man wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Melvin Hendricks, 52, is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His last known address was in the 2300 block of Licciardi Lane in Violet, Louisiana.
VIOLET, LA
State
Louisiana State
KTAL

FDA recalls seafood packages sent to multiple states, including Louisiana

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Food & Drug Administration test has led to a recall across a handful of states in the Southeast. Irvington Seafood, based out of Irvington in Mobile County, Alabama, has recalled its one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” due to a Listeria concern. An FDA test at the Irvington Seafood facility on May 9 discovered Listeria contamination in the cooking room and cooking facility. These findings were reported back to the company on May 27.
IRVINGTON, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
GONZALES, LA
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Legislature creates Office of Women’s Health

An effort to address health disparities among women in Louisiana was pulled into the debate over whether transgender people should be granted access to medical care. Senate Bill 116, by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, creates an Office of Women’s Health within the Louisiana Department of Health. It would be “responsible for leading and coordinating efforts across the state that are intended to improve women’s health outcomes through policy, education, evidence-based practices, programs, and services.” It passed unanimously in the Louisiana Senate and House of Representatives.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Bill to hold back Louisiana third graders with reading problems defeated in Senate

Legislation that would have required third graders with reading problems to repeat the grade stumbled near its last legislative stop and was killed Friday by the state Senate. Supporters argued that as much as 40% of third graders don’t read proficiently enough to be promoted to the 4th grade. “We’re just moving them along,” said Sen. Beth Mizell, the Franklinton Republican handling the House Bill 269 for sponsor Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Forget Buc-ee’s, Louisiana’s Best Gas Station is Just 1 Hour Away

There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.

