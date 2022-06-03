ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police arrest 19-year-old suspected in drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens

By Sean Robinson
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Tacoma police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday, suspected in a May 21 drive-by shooting that injured four teens.

The original incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. that Saturday. Officers responded to a report of shots fire in the area of South 56th Street and Yakima Avenue, where a vehicle had stopped at a traffic light.

A second vehicle pulled alongside, and the driver fired shots at the teenagers in the car. The suspect vehicle then fled, police said. The teens drove to a local hospital, where they were treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said four of the five teenagers in the vehicle were injured: a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy. An 18-year-old boy was also in the vehicle but was not hit by the shots, police said.

A statement from Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow sent Thursday provided little detail about the subsequent investigation, saying only that “detectives and forensic staff identified the shooting suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.”

Tacoma officers arrested the 19-year-old suspect at a residence in Tacoma, the statement said. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for five counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested after Tacoma shooting

Four teens were arrested after a shooting that struck several houses in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At around 7:39 p.m. on June 5, Tacoma officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South 47th Street. Witnesses said four juveniles were seen...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested for firing shots near and into Tacoma homes

TACOMA, Wash. - Four teens have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Tacoma, and some of their bullets went through occupied homes nearby, police said. On June 5 around 7:40 p.m., South Sound 911 received multiple calls regarding shots being heard in the 1600 block of S. 47th St.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal Way police investigating shooting

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers discovered after being called to a crash Monday afternoon, police announced. Officers were called to a crash just before 1 p.m. on Pacific Highway South at South 336th Street. According to police, one of the involved parties said they...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrests made in connection to 2017 Seabeck quadruple murders

A task force with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to the quadruple homicide of a Seabeck family in 2017. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were described as a 43-year-old man from Bremerton, a 50-year-old man from Gig Harbor and a 49-year-old man from Bremerton.
SEABECK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia woman allegedly assaults attending cop, medic

An Olympia woman has been accused of assaulting personnel from the city’s fire and police departments as they were trying to give her a medical evaluation. Misty Lou O’Laughlin, 39, was arrested on June 2 after multiple people reported her walking in the middle of State Avenue NE at Eastside Street NE carrying a pack of hard lemonade.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Stolen cars, guns, drugs and cash seized, 4 arrested in Everett drug bust

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested four suspects and seized guns, drugs, cash and two stolen vehicles in a drug bust Thursday. Police say their Gang Response Unit located a stolen truck parked at a motel. Speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, they said they determined there were four suspects staying at a motel room there.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Drive By Shooting 5#Assault 1#Tacoma Police Department
KOMO News

Police in Tacoma have arrested five students for guns or threats since May

Tacoma Police are urging students to report any suspicious behavior at school after arresting five teenagers since May. Among them is a 13-year-old Mason Middle School student who allegedly threatened to recreate the Uvalde, Texas shooting, but never had a gun, according to a social media post from Tacoma Police.
TACOMA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Man steals donations | Auburn Police Blotter

The following information is taken from the Auburn Police Department’s daily blotter between May 23 and May 30, 2022. In total 23 assaults, 20 vehicle thefts and seven burglaries were reported in the Auburn Police Department blotter from May 23 to May 30. May 23. Firearm possession: A person...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, 2 on the run after carjacking in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of attacking a woman and stealing her car in North Bend on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, a person interrupted a car prowl just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olallie Trailhead and chased four people who got away in a Dodge Charger.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpug1170.com

Woman killed in car accident on Highway 20 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. – An elderly woman was killed in a car accident in Burlington on Sunday, June 5th. The Washington State Patrol says 83-year-old Mary J. Miller failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 20 and was struck by a second driver heading eastbound. The second driver...
BURLINGTON, WA
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
266
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy