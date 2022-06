CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite national and statewide unemployment rates below 4%, employers across multiple sectors continue to struggle with filling open positions. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate in April was 3.3%, while the statewide rate was 3.6%. The agency, however, also reported 11.4 million job openings in April, a decrease of around 455,00 positions from March. Officials additionally noted a low number of layoffs and discharges in April.

