Chicago Ridge, IL

The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Cuisine – From Dinner to Dessert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drive down Harlem Avenue through Bridgeview, Worth, Oak Lawn and Chicago Ridge reveals dozens of hookah shops, bakeries and kebab palaces. NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has talked about Al Bawadi on 87th Street in the past - but a pair of businesses, just a few blocks apart, offers...

The Most Expensive Restaurants In Chicago

Alinea is known to be the most expensive restaurant in Chicago. The 3-star Michelin-rated restaurant, has some major priced menu items but world class in flavor. Alinea offers a 6-course (number varies each night) menu that costs around $400 per person.
CHICAGO, IL
Pequod’s Pizza- something special- something different!

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Oak Lawn, IL
Chicago Ridge, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
Worth, IL
Illinois Food & Drinks
Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist expands and celebrates five years

There is a spacious new dining room at Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist, located at 1623 Simpson St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a re-opening and start of the restaurant’s fifth anniversary Customer Appreciation Weekend, which concludes on Sunday with a Jazz Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jennifer’s Edibles Feeding the Community that owner Jennifer Eason founded during the pandemic to feed Evanstonians in need.
EVANSTON, IL
Best Outdoor Dining Spots Where Kids Can Play

When it’s gorgeous and sunny, there is nothing better than a relaxing meal outside. Except when the kids start to whine that they’re bored. So here are a few great restaurants around Chicagoland that also offer fun outdoor activities, which means the whole family can live it up even more.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago. Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall. In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link...
CHICAGO, IL
PAWS Chicago holds first major adoption event since onset of pandemic

CHICAGO - For the first time since the pandemic started, PAWS Chicago teamed up with dozens of retailers in the Gold Coast for a major adoption campaign. The annual Angels with Tails event was held on Sunday. Retailers hosted several animals per location hoping to help them find a 'fur-ever'...
CHICAGO, IL
PAWS Chicago to host annual 'Angels With Tails' adoption event in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago along with several other rescue groups are hosting their annual "Angels With Tails" adoption event in Gold Coast Sunday.The event will bring dozens of homeless animals to nearly thirty stores along Oak Street, Rush Street, and Delaware place. Puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats will all be available for adoption. View map and locations below:The animals will hit the streets from noon to 4 p.m. More information about the event can be found at pawschicago.com. 
CHICAGO, IL
Windy City Hot Dog Festival kicks off in Portage Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hot dog lovers will make their way to Portage Park for the Windy City Hot Dog Festival.The event will happen on Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road. Some of the festivities include a hot dog eating contest, live music, vendors, and more. The festival will happen Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL
‘Prince: The Immersive Experience' Debuts This Week in Chicago

A new exhibit that dives into the life and successes of Prince will soon make its debut in Chicago. Brought by entertainment company Superfly, in collaboration with The Prince Estate, “Prince: The Immersive Experience” will debut Thursday. Visitors will be able to hone their producing skills in a replica studio A, move from the mixing board to the dance floor and finish by creating "Purple Rain" album cover moment.
CHICAGO, IL
