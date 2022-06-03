The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Cuisine – From Dinner to Dessert

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO