ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Old Shawnee Days kicks off for the first time in two years

By Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dt3W2_0fyyx2pk00

SHAWNEE, Kan. — After a brief hiatus because of the pandemic, Old Shawnee Days is back.

The sound of children laughing, and the smell of fair food fills the air at the four-day event that kicked off Thursday evening.

After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns.

“It’s really nice to be able to come out in the community again,” Lisa Pinnell said.

Patrick Mahomes’ first Whataburger opening next week

“It’s so much fun and it’s so whimsical,” Saniyah Craig said. “It’s so special because there so many different rides. And happiness in the air really.”

For some families, they are happy to get back to what they call a family tradition.

“This is our third year out here and we were talking about how this is a tradition with him,” Nichole Kruger said. “We are seeing him grow up on the rides and see him on the more scary rides.”

Plus, after several rainy days across the metro many are welcoming the chance to be out in the sun and taking in some of the rides.

“I’m going to ride as many rides as I can and try not to pass out,” Craig said.

This event has been a staple for the community for more than 50 years and you can expect live music, carnival rides and fair foods. Plus, a parade on Saturday morning.

Cheeses sold in Kansas, Missouri grocery stores recalled

Organizers say this event usually brings in thousands of people to the area.

“They usually have around 100,000 people that come over those four days, so we are expecting that or maybe even more this year,” Julie Breithaupt said, with the City of Shawnee.

Admission to Old Shawnee Days is free and the live shows are free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: June 10-12

Looking for something to get you out on the town this weekend? Here are five things to add to your calendar. Celebrate Kansas City’s rich Slavic heritage with two days of music, food, dance, and drink. From the Kroj fashion show and other heritage events to the cabbage roll contest, kids’ zone, and more, there will be something for everyone at this festival in Sugar Creek, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

23 Locally Owned Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer in Kansas City

During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Old Shawnee Days#First Whataburger
tonyskansascity.com

The Dotte Reveals Whataburger Traffic Plan

A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

FIVE BUCK PER GALLON GAS IS NIGH IN KANSAS CITY!!!

Here's just a bit of shouting for emphasis . . . FIVE DOLLARS PER GALLON GAS IN KANSAS CITY IS NOW INEVITABLE AND THREATENS THE LOCAL ECONOMY!!!. In the aftermath of Memorial Day weekend it seems that gas prices are already on their way to the moon with very little holding back the inflationary surge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Stolen Boy Scouts trailer used for fundraisers found damaged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local Boy Scouts troop has its trailer back. Scoutmaster Jack Scogin of Boy Scout Troop 1865 said he noticed Saturday that the troop’s trailer used for the group’s major fundraisers and to haul equipment to summer camp had disappeared after it was parked at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Independence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kclibrary.org

Mount Washington Cemetery: In Search of Lost Time

Legendary mountain man Jim Bridger, newspaper mogul William Rockhill Nelson, and sisters Alice Berry Graham and Katharine Berry Richardson – the founders of Children’s Mercy Hospital – are a few of many notable Kansas Citians buried in Mount Washington Cemetery. Incorporated in 1901, Mount Washington was developed...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Best chance of storms on Monday comes overnight

‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City. Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park. Tyreek Hill: "The love here in Kansas City is unreal" Updated: 6 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
webcenterfairbanks.com

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday. Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party. Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy