Nicollet, MN

Nicollet advances to state tournament for first time in 38 years

By Mary Rominger
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet faced New Ulm Cathedral in the...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Top-seeded New Ulm Cathedral clinches spot in 2A championship game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed New Ulm Cathedral baseball team defeated seventh-seeded Martin County West 10-2 in Saturday’s Section 2A semifinal at ISG Field. The Greyhounds advance to the 2A championship set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at ISG Field where they await the winner of the elimination bracket.
KEYC

Road to Repeat: LSH will try for back-to-back Class AA titles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This time last year the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants breezed their way to the Class AA title on the grounds of Caswell Park. The program finds itself in a similar position this season, with the exception of big shoes to fill and new additions the starting line up.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Farmers’ Market kicks off 6th season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmers’ Market kicked off Monday at South Central College. This is the market’s sixth season and is held every Monday from 3-6 p.m. through Oct. 17 in the South Central College parking lot. The farmers’ market offers fresh, locally grown...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Nicollet, MN
Sports
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool set to open Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato swimmers can break out the sunscreen as Tourtellotte Pool opens for the season later this week. City staff says weather permitting, the Olympic-sized pool will be available for use this Friday. There’s no admission cost for the pool, which also features a separate diving area...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato School Board to select new member

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School Board plans to appoint a new member tonight to fill a vacant seat. Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board last month. He has been serving on the school board since 2020 and took a new role at Lake Superior College. The...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The goal of the The road closure was to allow motorists to experience what traveling on that street would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update

78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Janesville is running on generators after a power outage Monday. Despite progress, Minnesota farmers still...
JANESVILLE, MN
UPI News

Nearly 4,000 lose power in Minnesota due to squirrel

June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Despite progress, Minnesota farmers still behind in planting crops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ag experts say the planting progress has improved in some areas. Frequent rainfall from late April through most of May led to serious planting delays across the region. The USDA report from May 31 showed that the largest planting progress deficits of soybeans were in North...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

The Fruit Truck delivers fresh peaches from Georgia to the Midwest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fresh peaches and pecans lured Mankato residents out of their homes today, all thanks to the Fruit Truck- “Come and get your peaches,” cashier for the Fruit Truck Alexis Kramer cheered. - a family owned and operated business, passionate about bringing fresh fruit, from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maverick Food Garden to supplement food to college’s pantry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is kicking off its Maverick Food Garden to supplement food for the college’s pantry. The garden will include 12 raised garden beds on the south side of Carkoski Commons. Vegetables include beans, peas, squash, kale, and more. University officials are also...
MANKATO, MN

