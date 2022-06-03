Nicollet advances to state tournament for first time in 38 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed New Ulm Cathedral baseball team defeated seventh-seeded Martin County West 10-2 in Saturday’s Section 2A semifinal at ISG Field. The Greyhounds advance to the 2A championship set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at ISG Field where they await the winner of the elimination bracket.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This time last year the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants breezed their way to the Class AA title on the grounds of Caswell Park. The program finds itself in a similar position this season, with the exception of big shoes to fill and new additions the starting line up.
The brackets for the Minnesota state softball tournament were released on Saturday morning, with 32 teams heading to North Mankato next week to compete for four state championships. White Bear Lake (Class AAAA), Winona (Class AAA), Proctor (Class AA) and Nicollet (Class A) have earned the top seeds in the...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmers’ Market kicked off Monday at South Central College. This is the market’s sixth season and is held every Monday from 3-6 p.m. through Oct. 17 in the South Central College parking lot. The farmers’ market offers fresh, locally grown...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato swimmers can break out the sunscreen as Tourtellotte Pool opens for the season later this week. City staff says weather permitting, the Olympic-sized pool will be available for use this Friday. There’s no admission cost for the pool, which also features a separate diving area...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School Board plans to appoint a new member tonight to fill a vacant seat. Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board last month. He has been serving on the school board since 2020 and took a new role at Lake Superior College. The...
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville is running on generators after a power outage Monday. Social media posts from the city say the primary issue was the load tap changer, a key component of the substation. The city will remain on generator power as parts come in and...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The goal of the The road closure was to allow motorists to experience what traveling on that street would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Janesville is running on generators after a power outage Monday. Despite progress, Minnesota farmers still...
June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ag experts say the planting progress has improved in some areas. Frequent rainfall from late April through most of May led to serious planting delays across the region. The USDA report from May 31 showed that the largest planting progress deficits of soybeans were in North...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Like many fans of Jeopardy!, Eric Ahasic dreamed of making it on "America's Favorite Quiz Show." Ahasic grew up in Champaign, Ill. playing trivia with his family during road trips and competing on the Quiz Bowl team. He remembers the first time he really watched Jeopardy!...
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fresh peaches and pecans lured Mankato residents out of their homes today, all thanks to the Fruit Truck- “Come and get your peaches,” cashier for the Fruit Truck Alexis Kramer cheered. - a family owned and operated business, passionate about bringing fresh fruit, from...
Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Minnesota season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: PJ Fleck, 6th year at Minnesota, 35-23 11th year overall, 65-45 2021 Preview: Overall: 9-4, Conference: 4-3 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East and West High School students can throw their caps in the air- all together and in-person- as they graduate from an extraordinary high school experience because of the pandemic. “I’m just really proud of everyone in my grade and future grades, and especially the...
We asked listeners where to go for the best donut in town and got a ton of feedback. Let us know your favorite by chatting with us on our app. Below you'll see the best spots in and around Rochester and the best place for donuts in the entire state.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is kicking off its Maverick Food Garden to supplement food for the college’s pantry. The garden will include 12 raised garden beds on the south side of Carkoski Commons. Vegetables include beans, peas, squash, kale, and more. University officials are also...
Comments / 0