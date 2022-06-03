ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical system to soak southern Fla. peninsula this weekend

By Casanova Nurse
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tropical disturbance departing the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to bring flooding conditions into southern Florida this weekend. The system — the remnants of the former Pacific Hurricane Agatha — is moving northeast at 7 mph late Friday afternoon, with peak wind...

wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wtxl.com

DeSantis affirms $10 million to Florida's search and rescue teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $10 million budget allocation to support all eight of Florida's search and rescue teams. Speaking in Jacksonville's Fire Station #50, home to the 250-member Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5, the governor said it was important in the wake of last year's collapse of the Surfside condo complex and hurricane response, for these teams to get more funding for their critical work.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
WJCL

Tropical system moves off coast of Florida after bringing heavy rain

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved off the coast of Florida late Saturday afternoon after it brought heavy rains to some areas. The National Hurricane Center reported the system had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 18 mph. All tropical storm warnings in Central Florida counties...
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Sunday morning First To Know forecast (06/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!. Calm and clear conditions this morning. It's going to get hot and humid for today, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s for your highs. Scattered storms will be expected for much of the region in the afternoon with some spots associated with heavy downpours, especially along the coastal spots. No influence from the now Tropical Storm Alex, besides wind. The system has since left peninsular Florida. Lows will be in the low 70s. For Monday, we could expect to see more scattered showers, especially to our eastern part of the Big Bend and along the I-75 corridor. Expect some heavy downpours with some gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WPTV

Tropical weather goes to the dogs in South Florida

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One approached South Florida, it was the dogs who were most prepared. Several viewers sent photos of their dogs dressed in their rain gear best. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide. While these dogs are adorable, they're also an important reminder to make sure...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.
FORT MYERS, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL

