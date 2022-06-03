ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum vs. 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Which American electric pickup truck is better? Time for 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum vs. 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST. The post 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum vs. 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

A New Ford Thunderbird Could Serve As a Direct Rival to the Chevy C8 Corvette

Ford Thunderbird (or the T-bird) was announced for the first time in 1953 as a direct competitor to the just launched – at that time - Chevrolet Corvette. In just a year it went from an idea to a prototype and was unveiled to the public during the 1954 Detroit Auto Show. Sales started shortly after for the 1955 model year. The Thunderbird was produced without interruption for ten generations - from 1955 to 1997, then discontinued until it was brought back to life in 2002. However, the eleventh generation was produced only for 3 years, so in 2005 the name was discontinued again.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Won’t Be Emulated

While The Blue Oval is currently basking in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup’s honeymoon period, it is no doubt looking to the future as well. The automaker is running full tilt toward scaling up and preparing for its second generation battery electric vehicles, a $50 billion endeavor that will allow the company to produce approximately 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, part of that plan involves the development of a second fully electric pickup. But as it turns out, seemingly none of Ford’s future pickups will take after the Lightning going forward, according to CEO Jim Farley, who spoke rather directly when asked about Ford’s legacy operations impacting its EV program at the 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Chevy Silverado#Ford Trucks#Platinum#Vehicles#Mega Power Frunk
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightnings Seen Stockpiled At Dearborn Test Track

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began back on April 26, but instead of all of those electric trucks ending up in the hands of buyers, it seems as though a good chunk of the EV pickups are "starting to pile up the company test track in Dearborn, MI," according to our spy photographers who are on the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy