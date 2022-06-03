ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Talk: The QB Battle Continues

By Joe Murano
 4 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Question number one on the minds of Panthers fans out there, who is under center come game one this fall? Matt Corral? Sam Darnold? or maybe someone yet to even be on the roster?

Carolina’s quarterback battle continues, as OTA’s roll on for this week. Right now, it’s all about TLC for Matt Corral. Teaching, learning, and communicating.

The way the CBA is set up, there isn’t much competition in OTA’s, that starts in training camp which kicks off back in Wofford in late July.

Right now, Corral is focused more on the time when he’s not throwing the ball, but in the huddle, and before the snap. Just getting prepared to make the right play.

Ben McAdoo said that if they were to go out and play today, Sam Darnold is the QB getting the call, and Sam is learning like everyone else on offense. Perhaps that’s a good thing because things didn’t exactly work out last year for him.

There were flashes of success, but the Panthers need 18 games of good quarterback play if they intend to be in postseason contention.

The job is Sam Darnold’s

The Panthers did what they needed to this draft in addressing the offensive line, they also picked up a quarterback in the third round.

I wouldn’t expect a third rounder to supplant any person that’s been a longtime starter in the NFL right out of the gates in September. Russell Wilson is the only one to do so that comes to mind.

Should Corral get time, it’ll come down the line and that’s okay.

For now, we’re going to keep an eye on how the rookie progresses and if he has a chance to take over as the starter in all of these preseason workouts.

But this starter topic is going to be a question Ben McAdoo is going to have to answer a lot , to his coaches, fans, and the media between now and that opening game on September 11 against the Browns.

The Panthers got some rare love from the national media today. Former NFL QB and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky tweeted that Carolina would make one of the biggest jumps in win differential next season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
