TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana say they have made another arrest in connection with the New Years’ Eve 2020 homicide outside a local Chili’s. According to Texarkana, Texas police, 32-year-old Calvin Gardner of Grand Prairie Texas was arrested Sunday after an officer spotted him going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest. Gardner was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where a judge set bond at $1 million Monday morning.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO