(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO